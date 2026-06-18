CRISFIELD, Md. – Incumbent Mayor Darlene Taylor won re-election in Crisfield's municipal election, according to official results released Thursday evening.
Taylor received 405 votes in Wednesday's election, defeating challenger Billie Jo Chandler, who received 374 votes. Danny Nelson received 19 votes.
Voters also selected three members of the City Council. Under the City Charter, mayoral election years also include elections for three council seats, with all winners serving four-year terms.
The top three vote-getters – Casey Goldsborough with 552 votes, Laverne Johnson with 458 votes and Ivan Lankford with 351 votes – were re-elected to the council.
Failing to win seats were Mark Konapelsky, who received 337 votes, and Bill Myers, who received 291 votes.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corbin Library in downtown Crisfield.