FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old suspect on attempted murder and various other charges after a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a Federalsburg parking lot.
Investigators say Seaford Police in Delaware first responded to Tidal Health Nanticoke Hospital on reports of a 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on May 19. The ensuing investigation revealed the victim was injured during an altercation in a parking lot in Federalsburg, according to police.
Police say a 16-year-old stabbed the woman multiple times before he and another suspect brought her to the hospital and fled the scene. The woman’s wounds were life threatening, but police say she is in stable condition.
On Thursday, May 22, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office announced the teen suspect had been found and arrested on the following charges:
-Attempted First-Degree Murder
-Attempted Second-Degree Murder
-First-Degree Assault
-Second-Degree Assault
-Reckless Endangerment
-Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure
The teen is currently being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.
A second suspect was also identified as 29-year-old Franky Florestal, of Federalsburg, who has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. Florestal is also being held without bond.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-479-2515.