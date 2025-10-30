WYOMING, De. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old male from Wyoming, De. for felony gun and related charges following a traffic stop in Wyoming on October 28.
Police say that around 8:50 p.m. that evening, a trooper saw a motorized scooter with no lights traveling on Layton Avenue near Broad Street and pulled the scooter over. The trooper spoke to the driver who was identified as a 16-year-old male. While speaking with the teen, the trooper noticed a rectangular shaped object near his waistband and asked if he had anything on him. The teen then ran away, but was arrested and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. The trooper found a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun with no serial number in the teen's waistband upon searching him.
That 16-year-old was charged with multiple crimes before being committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $21,200 secured bond, according to police.
Those charges are:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition for a Firearm by a Person Under 21 (felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Unlawful Operation of a Motorized Skateboard or Scooter on a Public Highway, Streets, Sidewalks, or Right of Way