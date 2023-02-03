FELTON, Del.-A teenager was taken into custody after a reported car theft in Felton.
In the early morning hours of January 10, Felton Police were dispatched to the 400 block if Cattle Drive for a theft report. About 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 100 block of W Railroad Avenue for a reported car theft. Police say numerous victims reported thefts from cars in the days that followed. Additionally, another car was reported stolen from the 100 block of Jefferson Street, police say.
Through a three-week investigation, Felton Police was able to establish two 16 year-old suspects. On Friday, police say one of the suspects was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon Firearm or Ammo by person under 21, Theft Under $1,500 where victim was 62 or older, Theft of a Motor Vehicle x2, Conspiracy 2nd Degree x2, Theft Under $1,500 x6, and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree x10.
The juvenile was arraigned by Kent County Family Court where he was released to a legal parent/guardian on $5,700 unsecured bond pending a later court date. The second juvenile has active warrants on file at Felton PD.