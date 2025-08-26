GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department has charged a 17-year-old with multiple crimes in connection to a string of alleged vehicle burglaries throughout the town.
Police say the teen, along with a currently unidentified accomplice, were responsible for burglarizing or damaging 22 vehicles across two wards in Georgetown. Many of those incidents involved the suspects breaking windows and removing contents from the cars, according to investigators.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, police arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Lawson Road after a brief foot pursuit. The teen has been charged with multiple counts of third-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Police say they are actively searching for a second suspect and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-856-6613.