CAMBRIDGE, MD - A teen suspect arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit was allegedly involved in a shooting incident the night before that left him and two others wounded last weekend, according to police.
Authorities say they were first called to Cross Street in Cambridge on reports of multiple shots fired on Saturday, October 5th just before 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
While on the scene, police were then alerted to a 15-year-old who had arrived at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hip.
On the scene of the shooting, police recovered numerous shell casings and a handgun. Investigators say they also then learned of a 3rd juvenile victim who could not be located.
On Sunday, October 6th, Cambridge Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft near Choptank Ave and Travers St just past 1:15 a.m. Investigators met with the victim, who told them a Dodge truck had been stolen. About 20 minutes later, police were called to REK Firearms on Hudson Rd. on reports of a burglary. The ensuing investigation revealed 4 suspects had used the stolen truck during the burglary, according to police.
As a Cambridge K9 Officer was returning from the burglary investigation, police say the stolen truck passed him on Greenwood Ave. Authorities say the officer attempted a vehicle stop, but the truck fled. Police say they gave chase and followed the truck into the apartment complex on Greenwood Ave before the truck crashed into a parked vehicle, nearly hitting two people standing nearby. Multiple suspects then fled the stolen truck on foot.
A gun was found inside the truck, according to police.
One of the suspects, a 16-year-old from Cambridge, was later found and arrested on Charles St. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital because of a gunshot wound to his leg that police say was obtained in the shooting incident the night before. After being released, the teen was charged as an adult on the following charges:
-Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
-Reckless Endangerment
-Possession of Regulated Firearm by Person Under 21 Years Old
-Possession of Firearm Without Serial Number
-Handgun In Vehicle
-Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
-Handgun on Person
-Loaded Handgun on Person
Police say the investigation into both of these incidents is ongoing and charges are pending on the 16-year-old for the shooting. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 410-228-3333.