BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department says a group of 300+ teenagers visited chaos on the town’s beach and boardwalk Wednesday night.
The incident began just after 10:15pm, according to police, who say they saw two men fighting on the Garfield beach. The altercation was encircled by a chanting group of at least 300 other teenagers while the two fought, the Department says. Officers were able to separate the two men. While the officers were taking statements, another suspect reportedly attempted to take one officer’s baton from behind.
The individual was immediately arrested, but as police were walking him away, the crowd once again began chanting and enticing officers. More police officers then arrived on the scene for crowd control and were reportedly able to move the crowd onto the boardwalk without further incident.
At 10:30 p.m., however, police say an unknown person lit an “extremely large” sprinkler firework display on the boardwalk, causing damage. About 100 subjects fled the area to keep from getting burned by the fireworks, police say. The individual who lit the display was reportedly lost in the crowd.
Ten minutes later, police say another firework, this time an explosive mortar style display, was lit. The display was said to have caused panic and left remnants in a 50-yard radius. Numerous people were hit and burned, according to police. One victim, a 17-year-old from Rockville, MD, reportedly suffered burn marks along her left hip and rib cage.
The Bethany Beach Police Department then used town security footage to identify two separate suspects who allegedly lit the displays. An 18-year-old from Falls Church, VA, was taken into custody.
Another suspect allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to flee, but was eventually taken into custody as well.
The following arrests were made in connection to the various incidents:
18 y/o male from Newark, DE.
- Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior
- Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
18 y/o male from Falls Church, VA.
- Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior
- Sale or Possession of Fireworks
- Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property
- Offensive Touching
18 y/o male from Selbyville, DE.
- Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior
- Sale or Possession of Fireworks
- Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
- Poss. Personal Use Qty Marijuana
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property
As WBOC’s Kirstyn Clark previously reported, Wednesday’s numerous incidents followed prior disruptions on the town’s beach and boardwalk on the 4th of July.
The Bethany Beach Police Department reminds residents and visitors that the 11 p,m. juvenile curfew is strictly enforced.