DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested 3 teenagers on firearm charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Police say the investigation first began on Saturday, April 20th at about 9:15 p.m. when an officer noticed a car driving on North DuPont Highway with no lights on. Police stopped the car and decided to search the vehicle. As the two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old exited the vehicle, police say one of the 17-year-old suspects attempted to run. The teen was quickly apprehended, police say, and all 3 were arrested without further incident.
A search of the 17-year-old driver revealed a Glock 19 handgun hidden in the teen’s pants, according to authorities. Police say the gun would later found to be reported stolen. A search of the car also revealed a polymer 80 handgun equipped with a switch that gave the gun the ability to fire automatically, police say. Both of the guns were reportedly loaded.
Both 17-year-olds, one from Middletown and one from Newar, wer taken to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on over $100,000 secured bond,
The Middletown teen was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Resisting Arrest
-Traffic Charges (2x)
The 17-year-old from Newark faces the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of a Destructive Weapon
-Possession of a Marijuana
The 15-year-old was released on a criminal summons and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 18 years old.