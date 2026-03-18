CHESTER, MD– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff says two teens were charged with firearm possession, theft and other offenses after a parent's tip sparked an investigation.
Deputies responded to a theft report at a home in Chester on March 7, where they say an adult child informed their parent that a teenaged sibling and a friend had stolen an unloaded gun from an unlocked car the previous night.
The parent reportedly confiscated and secured the gun before calling police, an action noted by Sheriff Gary Hofmann:
"I want to commend the parent in this case for doing the right thing by taking swift and responsible action to secure the firearm and contacting law enforcement," Hoffman said. "This incident dually serves as an important reminder for our community about the importance of safe firearm storage. Responsible storage is one of the most effective ways to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands."
Investigators say the teens admitted to the theft during an interview and took deputies to the victim's vehicle.
Both were referred to Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services for the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Minor
- Rogue and Vagabond
- Theft $100 to under $1,500