SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - DELDOT says the closure will for routine trail maintenance.
DELDOT says the trail will be closed from Log Cabin Hill Road to Minos Conaway Road. All access through the work zone will be strictly under flagger control.
Officials say the required maintenance will include the removal of any hazardous tree adjacent to the trail and any deadwood located directly above the trail.
Times and Dates of Closure:
- Monday, April 15 - Friday April 19 - between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Rain date (if required): Monday, April 22 - between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.