KENT ISLAND, MD - The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is expected to see a temporary traffic hold Monday as the cargo ship Dali passes underneath on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk.
The 984-foot cargo ship is slated to sail to Norfolk where it will undergo extensive repairs, three months after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the bridge’s collapse and the deaths of six people.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), drivers on the Bay Bridge can expect a 15-30 minute traffic hold between 11 a.m. and noon. MDTA says traffic delays could last into the afternoon following the hold.
The Dali was trapped under the debris of the Key Bridge for almost eight weeks following the collapse. The FBI has since launched an investigation into the crash, and 11 high ranking crew members will remain in Baltimore during the ongoing legal process and investigation.
