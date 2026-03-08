CHESTER, Md. - A two-family home was destroyed and ten people were displaced after it was set on fire last night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials say the initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set to the outside of the home while people were inside.
The house is located on Main Street in Chester. Officials estimate the damages to be around $130,000.
There have been no arrests as of 10:15 p.m. March 8.
It took 25 firefighters 20 minutes to control the fire, and Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responder.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-819-3500 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.