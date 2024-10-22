LEWES, DE — Along Coastal Highway in Lewes, a small tent community has sprung up, offering not just shelter, but a chance at a fresh start for those in need.
The encampment, set up by Code Purple on the site of the old Delaware State Police Troop 7 property, provides a safe, regulated and sanitized space for 28 homeless men and women. For many, it’s the first step toward regaining stability and dignity.
The community is called "Tharros," a Greek word meaning courage and determination—a fitting name for a place where residents are working hard to rebuild their lives. Each resident lives in a tent, with access to basic necessities like restrooms and sanitation. But as Mike Agnew with Code Purple explains, it’s about much more than just a place to sleep.
“It takes courage, and it takes determination,” Agnew said. “It’s a long road —not having a home makes it very difficult to get up and work every day. You spend your whole day in the wintertime—just getting warm, finding something to eat, and locating a toilet. Then when you find those things, then you start over.”
Thaross operates under a set of clear and agreed upon rules— including no violence, no drugs, no weapons, and each resident is required to work with a case manager to develop a plan for getting back on their feet, in whatever form that may be.
“Each one of them got a permit that gives them permission to be here on the property, as long as they subscribe to the rules.” Agnew explained. Furthermore, state police have each permit, the name of the resident, and their tent number for the sake of any enforcement.
But the goal is not just to offer not just temporary shelter, but a path to permanent housing and self-sufficiency.
“We’re trying to raise people up out of the situation they’re in and get them back to a life where they have their own shelter,” Agnew said. “But it starts with dignity. It starts with raising their self-esteem and self-worth, and that’s part of it.”
Previously, many of the now residents lived in the woods behind the property, a major goal for creating the encampment was getting them out into the open, and provide them with proper sanitation.
For many of the residents, the encampment is a welcome relief. Danny Rickinbaugh, he previously lived in those woods but now, he says, life is safer and more stable.
“Certain things happen to certain people,” Rickinbaugh said, reflecting on the challenges he and others have faced. “There’s people out here with mental disabilities, addictions—we’re all not the same. But we’re all together, and we’ve all been helping each other out.”
Several companies, community groups, and churches have helped contribute to the village. These include contributions like dumpsters (Casella,) Bikes (Lewes Cycle Sports.) and more.
The temporary encampment will remain in place until Nov. 30. After that, residents will be moved into Code Purple’s men’s and women’s shelters for the winter months.
Code Purple says they are always looking for volunteers, Agnew says an information night will be held on November 11th at 6:30 at the Parish Hall at St. Jude.