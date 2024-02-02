PRESTON, MD - A San Antonio, TX woman accused of stealing $100 million in Army funds allegedly used the money to amass a collection of houses across the country, with one of them on Delmarva.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas says a federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Janet Yamanaka Mello, 57, for allegedly submitting fraudulent paperwork to receive funds from the Army while she was employed as a Civilian Employee with the Armed Services Branch.
Mello told the Army she controlled an organization that was contracted to provide services to military members and their families. The indictment alleges Mello used more than $100 million in funds received from the Military to buy millions of dollars worth of jewelry, clothing, real estate, and cars instead.
One of those homes purchased with the fraudulent funds is located in Caroline County. According to Maryland Public Property Records, Mello bought a large estate on Harmony Road in Preston in August of 2023 for $3.1 million. The home was previously owned by David Wilson of Preston Automotive Group according to state records.
Mello has been charged with five counts of mail fraud, four counts of engaging in a monetary transaction over $10,000 using criminally derived proceeds, and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Per the federal indictment, Mello will be required to forfeit all property purchased with the illegal funds, including the Preston property, if convicted.
She is currently released on her own recognizance according to court documents, and is due in court this month.