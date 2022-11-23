Today is known as the busiest travel day of the year and millions of Americans are on the move.
Despite high gas prices, traffic jams or unpleasant weather people on Delmarva, and across the nation, are determined to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones.
According to the Maryland State Police, more than one million Marylanders are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the weekend.
MSP said they will be increasing patrols across the state to ensure drivers arrive at their destinations safely.
According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, nearly 150 thousand Delawareans will travel for the holiday. Out of those 150 thousand, 91% will be driving to their destinations.
Khary White, who lives in Dover, plans to drive eight hours to South Carolina. He said the long road trip will be worth it once he sees his family.
"We do everything for our family and I just feel like I need to see them at least once in the holiday season," said White.
Others said rather than travel, their family is coming to them.
"I mean it's good to see them we don't see them everyday so it's nice seeing my aunt and my cousin for the holidays," said Naeona Freeman of Dover.
AAA officials said although gas prices have gone down since the summer, the price at the pump is record breaking.
"Even though prices are significantly lower than the $4.99 per gallon record setting state gas price average from over the summer," Jana Tidwell of AAA said, "motorists are still paying the highest gas prices for the thanksgiving holiday on record."
Not everyone will be travelling by car. According to AAA 10 thousand Delawareans are expected to fly to their destinations, and 3,000 will use other modes of transportation such as buses, trains or even cruise ships.