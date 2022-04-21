SEAFORD, Del. - People must slow down in Seaford. That’s because new speed limit signs were posted on Thursday and the changes are happening on a major route in and out of town. People we spoke with are in favor of the change.
Many commute on Stein Highway in Seaford but drivers must be cautious of the new speed limits because this is the area on the west side of the city where the limits have been lowered.
Coming into the city has changed from 40 to 30. Leaving the west side of the city, speeds have been reduced from 40 to 30 and from 50 down to 40.
Seaford Police Departments Deputy Chief, Michael Rapa, says with amazon coming to the city and the highway being near a school, it forced them to make adjustments.
“Basically with the increase in traffic and people traveling, we felt it was a safety issue for people trying to get out onto Stein Highway from the school and from the truck route in that industrial park,” says Deputy Chief Rapa.
Sylvia Dise of Seaford is relieved the speed limit has been lowered because she fell victim to a car accident on the highway.
“Right at the Pizza King. It was raining that day and when we came out of the store, the guy did not stop at the stop sign. He kept going and pushed our car into the laundromat parking lot,” says Dise.
Laurel Pizzeria is right beside the highway and a delivery driver is hoping people recognize the new signs.
“It's probably better for me especially when I turn out,” says Tristan Jewel.
With these changes, law enforcement is demanding drivers to stay alert and slow down.
Deputy Chief Rapa tells WBOC officers will be driving along this highway throughout the day to ensure drivers obey the new speed limits.