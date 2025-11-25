SALISBURY, Md. -- City leaders continue to debate the effectiveness and long-term sustainability of the Housing First program.
Created in 2017, Housing First aims to place vulnerable residents into permanent housing. Councilwoman Michele Gregory said the initiative has yielded positive results.
"We've had close to 48 people that havebeen helped over the course of the last ten years," Gregory said.
During that time, the city has spent roughly $1 million on the program. Mayor Randy Taylor said it's time to evaluate whether those dollars are being used as efficiently as possible.
"What we're trying to do is say, 'wait a minute, what are we spending our money on?' How can we get a perhaps better result helping more people?'" said Taylor.
Concerns intensified after Housing First residents received a letter in October stating the program would end in two years. Several neighbors spoke out during a City Council meeting on Monday night, urging officials to preserve Housing First. Among them was Lisa Hawkins.
"I was homeless for over six years before I got into this program[Housing First]. I thought I was going to be able to stay here pretty much for the rest of my life. Obviously not," Hawkins said.
On Tuesday, Taylor told WBOC he does not plan to terminate the program entirely, though he believes it needs to be tweaked.
"I'm hoping that we can advance them to a permanent voucher system, which doesn't stay on the city's cost, but then we can turn around and use that program, that money for another person," said Taylor.
Regardless, Gregory said she's not willing to leave the program's fate up to chance.
"Today, I sent to the city clerk a piece of legislation that will codify Housing First and that program into the city code," said Gregory.
The legislation would require approval from the City Council.
Taylor said the city will continue reviewing the program over the coming months, adding that no changes would take effect until 2027 at the earliest.