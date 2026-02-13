DELMARVA - The Great Backyard Bird Count is officially underway. It began today, February 13, and continues through February 16.
Project officials invite people from all over the world to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting all the birds they can find. Then, you can report those results to the project. Your observations will help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations begins.
The project is a joint partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada.
Here's how to participate:
Step 1: Decide where you will watch birds - like your backyard or a local park.
Step 2: Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four day project period.
Step 3: Identify all the birds you see or hear.
There are several tools for sharing your bird sightings. One option is the Merlin Bird ID app, which project officials say is great for beginners and can help you identify birds. An option for more experienced birdwatchers is the eBird Mobile app. You can also enter your bird list on the eBird website.
More information on the Great Backyard Bird Count project can be found here.