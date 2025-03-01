SUSSEX CO., DE - The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park is closing for the spring and summer seasons.
The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed starting Saturday, March 1st for the spring and summer seasons.
State park officials say the Point has closed every spring and summer since 1993 for the "benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesting, migratory shorebirds and other wildlife species."
The Point's nesting habitat on the ocean side will be closed March 1st - September 1st.
The Point's bayside beach will be closed March 1st - October 1st for shorebird migration.