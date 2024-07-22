CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. -- People from all over the United States have already made it onto the island. Despite the forecast, the anticipation is undeniable on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Pony Swim Lane was quiet on Monday. Give it two days though and it will be packed with people in town for the annual Pony Swim. We had a chance to catch up with some of those folks today who are looking forward to a fun-filled week. They told WBOC they certainly aren't going to let any potential rain wash away their excitement.
In it's 99 years of existence, only two things have altered the landscape of the Pony Swim. World War II canceled the event in 1942 and 1943 and the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled the event in 2020.
So you better believe a little bit of rain isn't scaring people away.
"The horses don't care, why do I care," said Claudia Cassaro.
Even on a rainy Monday, downtown Chincoteague saw a fair amount of visitors. Many of them were donning ponchos or carrying umbrellas, clearly prepared for the pending inclement weather.
Among the crowd was Leila Koenig, who traveled all the way here from San Antonio, Texas, to fulfill a lifelong dream.
"Our librarian read the "Misty" books to us many decades ago and I've always remembered that and I'm just so happy to have the opportunity," said Koenig.
Koenig said the weather isn't ideal, but she and her husband are taking on an 'it is what it is' attitude.
"Weather happens," said an optimistic Koenig. "We brought some rain coats and other things, we'll just cope with it."
Diana Cassaro from Jacksonville said she's just happy to escape the muggy Florida weather.
"It's cooler here than it was at home so we're happy with that," said Cassaro.
She's also glad the rain seems to be keeping the bugs at bay.
"The mosquitoes are not as bad this year as they were last year," said Cassaro. "I'm wondering if they're like maybe hiding out from the rain somewhere, I'll take it."
A possibly ugly forecast for this week, not leaving pony-swim attendees in an ugly mood.