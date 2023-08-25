SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo has announced a new director following a nationwide search to fill the position.
Chuck Eicholz, who has been serving as the acting Zoo Director since the June retirement of former director Leonora Dillon, has been tapped to permanently assume the role. Eicholz had previously been the Zoo’s curator since 2021.
In a press release, the Salisbury Arts, Business and Culture Department (ABCD) says Eicholz will ensure the Zoo is running efficiently and also ensure animal care standards are complied with. Fundraising and increasing Zoo volunteer numbers will also be included in his duties, ABCD says.
Eicholz has reportedly been in animal care since 1984, working at SeaWorld, the National Aquarium, the Irvine Nature Center, and other zoos throughout his career.
Eicholz says a major goal in his new role as Director will be to regain the Zoo’s accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
“The park has a great history, and we just want to make sure it continues,” Eicholz said.