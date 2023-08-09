OXFORD, Md. - The mid-shore got the brunt end of Monday night's storm and the Town of Oxford was doing its own clean-up today.
The patio roof of Doc's Sunset Grille flew off and landed into the marina across the parking lot. Doc's owner Chooch Oristian says his surveillance video speaks to the volume of wind.
"It was pretty shocking to see with the roof draped over the boats and all the beams and the pilings in the parking lot. I didn't know what to expect," says Oristian.
Understandably, Doc's closed down Tuesday and part of Wednesday. But cleanup efforts we're moving quickly enough so they could open by dinner time at 5 p.m.
Oristian added, "It took all day yesterday and by 3 O'clock we had it kind of all cleaned up. Today we just have all the HVACs getting replaced and hopefully open by 5 O'clock. Moving forward we might be at a limited capacity but for the most part, I think we'll be okay."
The Oxford Park seems to be on the same schedule as Doc's with the clean-up.
Oxford Town Commissioner Tom Costigan says, "Aside from the obvious, something like this tree stump that you see over here [pictured above], there was a lot of stuff up in the trees too. We didn't want people walking around here having things falling on them obviously."
But the closure of the park was immediate.
Costigan added, "Right after the storm it was pretty obvious that we had problems and we needed to be proactive about it."
Costigan says they hope the park will be open either by Wednesday evening or as early as Thursday morning.