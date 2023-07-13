LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department has announced the addition of a therapy dog named Spooky to their team.
According to the Department, Spooky is a 1-year-old female German Shepherd. Her primary task will reportedly join Laurel Police Mental Health Clinicians on their assignments. The US Department of Justice says therapy dogs can contribute significantly to relations between police departments and the community as well as police wellness.
Spooky will reportedly undergo intensive therapy dog training at an academy before being deployed to the Laurel and Seaford Police Departments.
Laurel PD says that while she is still in training, Spooky will occasionally be at local police stations to build confidence in various situations.
“Once she is fully trained, we encourage the public to stop by and see her in action!” The Department said in a social media post.