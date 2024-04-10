Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 AM 3.5 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 10/06 PM 2.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 11/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 11/07 PM 2.8 0.8 1.2 2 NONE 12/08 AM 4.6 2.6 2.5 2 MAJOR 12/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.0 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 11/04 AM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 11/04 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 2 NONE 12/05 AM 4.5 2.4 2.2 3 MAJOR 12/05 PM 3.3 1.2 1.5 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 3.5 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 10/03 PM 2.8 0.6 0.9 1 NONE 11/03 AM 3.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 11/03 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 12/04 AM 4.2 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 12/03 PM 3.0 0.8 1.5 1 NONE &&