SEAFORD, Del.-Three people from Sussex County are facing multiple drug charges after search warrants were issued on two Seaford homes last week.
Andrew Ayers, 22, of Greenwood, along with 22 year-olds, Schweitzer Dessi and Johnathan Dugazon, both of Seaford, were detained along with nine other people.
Six of the 12 were arrested on misdemeanor charges and capiases. Ayers, Dugazon, and Dessin were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with multiple felony crimes. The three remaining people were released without incident.
On Thursday, just after 8 a.m., Delaware State Police says members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Kent County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, Sussex County Drug Unit, Seaford Police Department, Laurel Police Department, and Delaware Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at a residence on the 200 block of North Front Street in Seaford. Officials say the warrant was obtained after a two-month-long investigation into alleged distribution of narcotics.
Detectives also got additional search warrants for cars on the property, as well as for a home and car on the 700 block of Kimbrough Court.
Detectives reportedly found the following during the search of the homes and cars:
- Approximately 27.33 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 4.09 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 1.148 grams of heroin
- Approximately 48.09 of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- 20 .32 caliber rounds of ammunition
- 15 .38 caliber rounds of ammunition
- $28,553 of suspected drug proceeds
Ayers was charged with the below crimes, arraigned, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $63,800 cash bond.
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 4 counts
Dessin was charged with the below crimes, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Dugazon was charged with the below crimes, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance. But police say Dugazon was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 cash bond for probation violation, according to police.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts