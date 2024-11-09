REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested 3 people on Tuesday for felony drug and related charges after a search warrant at a Rehoboth Beach hotel.
On November 5th, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit and the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at a hotel room at the Rodeway Inn and Suites, located at 19540 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware State Police say a search warrant was obtained after an investigation of one of the suspects, identified as 49-year-old Eric Howell of Rehoboth Beach, and "the distribution of illegal narcotics from the hotel room."
During the search warrant, Howell exited the hotel room, saw law enforcement, and attempted to discard of the narcotics by stepping on them. Police say he was taken into custody.
Detectives on the scene also arrested 32-year-old Trevor Harmon of Lewes, and 23-year-old Elizabeth Hone of Rockville, Maryland who were in the hotel room.
The following were found during a search of the three subjects, the hotel room, and Howell's vehicle:
Approximately 11.78 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 0.15 grams of heroin
$310.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Digital scales
Eric Howell was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,500 secured bond.
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
Trevor Harmon was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,500 secured bond.
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Elizabeth Hone was charged with the following and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia