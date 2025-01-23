CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested three people on numerous charges after investigators say the suspects forced their way into a home, assaulted the residents, and maliciously destroyed property inside.
On January 17, just after 12 p.m., police were called to Skinners Court in Cambridge on reports of an assault. There, police say they met with two victims who told them a group of three suspects had stopped by the home looking for another person who lived there. When one of the victims began closing the door on the three, one of the suspects struck them in the back of the head, according to police. Investigators say the three then pushed their way into the home.
Once inside, police say the suspects continued to assault the two victims and began damaging property before fleeing the area before police arrived. Investigators received a description of the suspects and which way they had fled, and police were able to locate them near Park Ln and Clinton St.
The suspects were arrested and identified as Tamesha Lanice Johnson, 23, Michelle Tynisha Jones, 34, and Wilson Hawthorne Wheatley, 25, all three of Cambridge.
Johnson, Jones, and Wheatley were each charged with the following:
-Home Invasion
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Burglary 3rd Degree
-Burglary 4th Degree
-Malicious Destruction of Property
The suspects were turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond.