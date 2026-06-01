Three arrested in stolen vehicle incident in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two adults and a teenager are facing charges after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
Ocean City Police arrested 19-year-old Qristian Durant, 19-year-old Edward Reedy Jr., and a 17-year-old, all from Dover.
Police say on May 30, around 1:15 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Baltimore Avenue, but were unable to safety conduct a traffic stop. A description was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement.
Officers say a second traffic stop was attempted on Philadelphia Avenue near 31st Streets. Police say the vehicle sped northbound on Coastal Highway, running multiple red lights. Officers did not pursue out of safety.
Officers deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Route 90. While the device punctured several tires, police say the vehicle continued westbound across the Route 90 bridge.
Police say the vehicle eventually came to a stop near Worcester Highway in Showell, Maryland. Three people exited the vehicle and fled into nearby woods.
Law enforcement from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Ocean City Police Department, Berlin Police Department, the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, and the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 4 joined forces for the search.
Officers say they found the driver, Edward Reedy Jr., hiding on a property along Worcester Highway. K-9 units helped locate the second suspect, Qristian Durant, who was reportedly hiding beneath a rear deck.
Investigators later learned the vehicle was stolen from a home in Dover on the evening of May 29.
Reedy and Durant were arrested and charged with possession of the stolen vehicle and with obstructing and hindering the investigation.
Around 6:30 a.m. on May 30, Worcester County Deputies located the third suspect, a 17-year-old, in the area where the vehicle had initially stopped and arrested them.
The three now face the following charges.
Juvenile, 17, of Dover:
- Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000
- Outstanding warrant from Kemper County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon related to an April 27, 2026, shooting incident.
The juvenile was transported to the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center pending extradition proceedings.
Qristian Gavin Durant, 19, of Dover:
- Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000
- Obstructing and Hindering
Durant was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held on a $20,000 bond.
Edward Ray Reedy Jr., 19, of Dover:
- Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000
- Obstructing and Hindering
- Multiple Traffic-Related Charges
Reedy was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.