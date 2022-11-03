OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive.
The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda.
Muir Boda (L)
Candidate Muir Boda is currently the Salisbury City Council Vice President. Touting more than 29 years of management experience , Boda says the county has to address its water and sewer issues. Another major issue is EMS Service, something Boda says needs to be county-run.
"We're losing EMTs and paramedics to other counties,” said Boda. “Anne Arundel, Ocean City and some other places so that is critical that we make the EMS Service in our county paid county employees. Full-time county employees (with) benefits, and retirement to attract paramedics and EMT's because this is a critical service."
Julie Giordano (R)
Republican candidate Julie Giordano beat out acting County Executive John Psota in the primary election. Giordano is an educator who graduated from Salisbury University and has lived on the Eastern Shore for more than 20 years. The water and sewer plan is an important challenge to Gioradno as well. Giordano says one of her focuses is on increasing jobs and pay. Education is another focus. Giordano says she is pro-teacher and pro-student and believes that parent's voices matter.
"As far as education goes,” Giordano said, “I'm just going to work to be an advocate. I know in the executive role you have a certain lane that you stay in but I think that you need to demand excellence and I hope to do that."
Ernest Davis (D)
Democrat Ernest Davis is the current Vice President of the Wicomico County Council. Davis is a lifelong resident of Wicomico County who owns and operates a power washing company. On day one Davis says he will prioritize filling the numerous vacant positions within the county. Davis, like Boda and Giordano, recognizes the water and sewer challenges the county faces. He also says broadband access is critical to meet the needs of people in the county.
"There's a lot of grant money out there and we missed the boat on some last year,” said Davis. One of the things I'm going to do is hire a grant writer so we can get all these grants that are out there federal or state so we can bring the money here to Wicomico County so we can get this broadband."
The County Executive position was first established after voters approved the position in a 2004 referendum. The first contested election was held in 2006.
County Executive is a two year term in Wicomico County. The General Election is Tuesday November 8th.