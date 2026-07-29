EASTON, Md. - There was a three-car crash in Easton Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Easton police say around 1:30 p.m., a Jetta was driving on Route 50 by Dover Road when for unknown reasons, it crossed into the opposite lanes and crashed into a Subaru head-on. They say the Subaru then hit another car.
Easton police say the Jetta driver was a 40-year-old man, and MSP flew him to a local trauma center to be treated. No one else was hurt.
Police say they believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.
The road was closed for two hours while police investigated.
They say the investigation continues.