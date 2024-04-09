SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center has announced the arrest of three men on various charges including rape, sexual abuse of a minor, indecent exposure, and others following an investigation by the Advocacy Center.
According to the Child Advocacy Center, the men were all affiliated with a local church and had access to children in that capacity.
The Child Advocacy Center says it began an investigation in November of 2023 into Jessie Lee Scott, and Major Leslie Purnell Sr. in regards to the sexual abuse of a child. The Center says their investigation found Scott and Purnell sexually abused the child victim years prior.
On February 26th, 2024, a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted both men on the following charges:
Rape 1st and 2nd degree, sexual abuse of a minor, multiple sexual offenses, sexual solicitation of a minor, indecent exposure and assault.
Both Purnell and Scott face over twenty charges, according to court records.
Further investigation, according to the Advocacy Center, revealed another victim of sexual abuse. Investigators say the victim identified Alonzo Leon Parker Jr. as the abuser. Parker was arrested on April 4th and charged with the following:
Child abuse: custodian, multiple counts of 3rd degree sexual offense, multiple counts of 4th degree sexual offense, multiple counts of 2nd degree assault, perverted practice, and sodomy.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, the victim described Parker to investigators as a "church administrator" and "second in command."
Charging documents also describe a witness who told investigators she was made aware of the abuse when the victim was 15-16 years old.
The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center says all three were affiliated with New Dimension Family Ministries on Jersey Road in Salisbury and routinely had access to minors there.
Scott and Purnell are being held at the Wicomico Detention Center while Parker was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to the Advocacy Center.
Anyone with possible further information on this investigation is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4898.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.