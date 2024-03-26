DOVER, DE - Three men were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Dover on Monday following a vehicle stop.
Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit, in collaboration with Street Crimes and Delaware Probation and Parole, were conducting a drug and firearm investigation around Forest Street in Dover, Delaware on Monday. The investigation led officials to contact a vehicle in the area that was in the parking lot of "The Depot" store. That vehicle was occupied by three individuals. All three of the defendants were taken into custody without incident.
Dover Police Department say they arrested 22-year-old Deontray Watson, 28-year-old Exavier Lynch, and 19-year-old Jayceir Fullman.
After the suspects were taken into custody, officers searched the vehicle and located a 9mm handgun, 501 bags of heroin, and 1.6 grams of crack cocaine.
Upon searching Lynch, a 9mm handgun was also concealed in the waistband on his person.
Watson was committed to SCI on $60,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lynch was released on $3,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Fullman was released on $14,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Controlled Substance