MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police arrested three suspects for burglary and related charges on Thursday night in Millsboro.
On Thursday, April 25th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to the 21000 block of Paul Drive in Millsboro for a reported burglary.
Troopers arrived to the call and learned that items were stolen from a house under construction. The victims found their stolen property at another house nearby on Paul Drive and confronted the possible suspect.
During a confrontation with the possible suspect, the victim was threatened. The investigation revealed that multiple items were stolen from the house. DSP say the investigation led troopers to identify the suspects in the burglary as 61-year-old William Nickerson, 45-year-old Bonnie Osborne, and 21-year-old Alan Dardon-Perez, all of Millsboro.
Nickerson was arrested, charged with the following, and released on his own recognizance.
Burglary
Conspiracy
Theft under $1,500
Terroristic Threatening
Osborne was arrested, charged with the following, and released on her own recognizance.
Burglary
Conspiracy
Theft under $1,500
Dardon-Perez was arrested, charged with the following, and released on his own recognizance.
Burglary
Conspiracy
Theft under $1,500