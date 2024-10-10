MAGNOLIA, DE - Authorities arrested three people following an investigation into a drug dealing operation.
Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Takeya Benson, 24-year-old Samuel Horton, and 33-year-old Clarence Sullivan, all of Magnolia, Delaware, for felony drug charges.
On Oct. 8, members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, executed a search warrant at a house on Nascar Lane. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation of Benson and Horton and the distribution of illegal narcotics from the property.
During the search warrant, detectives reportedly detained six people that were located on the property, including Benson, Horton, and Sullivan and saw Sullivan attempting to discard narcotics out of a window.
State police say a search of the property and vehicles led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 182.46 grams crack cocaine
- Approximately 72.04 grams cocaine
- Approximately 88.65 grams heroin
- Approximately 75.76 grams psilocybin mushrooms
- 3 Oxycodone pills
- $1,182 USC in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Drug paraphernalia and digital scales
After a search of the property, state police say two of the six people detained were arrested for misdemeanor offenses and capias warrants. One was released without incident. Benson, Horton, and Sullivan were all taken to Troop 3 where they were charged with multiple crimes.
Benson was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $148,400 cash bond.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Horton was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $422,400 cash bond.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sullivan was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 cash bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia