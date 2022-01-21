SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales.
Named "Operation Spot Check," the operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county.
Richard Gardner, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 26 establishments checked Thursday, three failed, for an 88% pass rate.
The following three businesses failed the check:
1) Brew River Restaurant & Bar 502 West Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
2) Ruby Tuesday’s 413 North Fruitland Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
3) Adam’s Taphouse Grille 219 North Fruitland Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
The following 23 businesses passed the check:
1) Tall Tales Brewing Company 6929 Heron Grove Court Parsonsburg, MD. 21849
2) The Green Turtle2318 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
3) JoJo’s Family Restaurant 301 East Naylor Mill Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
4) Café Italiano Pizzeria Restaurant 701 East Naylor Mill Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
5) Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill 2703 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
6) Plaza Tapatia (North) 2715 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
7) Outback Steakhouse 8245-A Dickerson Lane Salisbury, MD. 21804
8) Burnish Beer Company 2305 Northwood Drive Salisbury, MD 21801
9) Cactus Taverna 2420 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
10) Eastmoon Japanese Steakhouse 800 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
11) Hooper’s 1400 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
12) Guido’s Burritos 1303-05 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
13) Salisbury Pit & Pub 1147 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
14) Roadie Joe’s Bar & Grill 213 West Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
15) Sushi De Kanpai 109-111 West Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
16) Ocean Stop 27430 Ocean Gateway Hebron, MD 21830
17) Cam Market 739 East Church Street Salisbury, MD 21804
18) Back Street Grill 401 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804
19) Shell Quick Stop 900 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804
20) The Salt Shack 730 East College Ave Units 12 & 13 Salisbury, MD 21804
21) Denny’s 100 East Cedar Lane Fruitland, MD 218026
22) Texas Roadhouse 107 East Cedar Lane Fruitland, MD 21826
23) SouthBound Alley 1524 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol to the cadet will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the Salisbury Police Department.