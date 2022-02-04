DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested three women in connection with an early Friday morning home invasion.
Police said that at around 1:30 a.m., a 20-year-old female victim heard loud banging at the front of her home on the 500 block of River Road. Police said that shortly thereafter, a front window was shattered and three female suspects entered the home and began assaulting the victim. The suspects then took off in a Nissan Altima, according to police.
While on scene, officers observed the Altima with the suspects pass by them. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the trio without incident.
Police said the driver, Tierra Watson, 26, of Dover, was found to be under the influence at the time of the stop. Police said Raven Justice, 25, also of Dover, was in possession of a handgun. Investigators said that at the time of the incident, the home was occupied by the victim and her child.
Tierra Watson is being charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, DUI and traffic offenses, and second-degree conspiracy.
Raven Justice will be charged with first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree conspiracy, and carry concealed deadly weapon.
Nitajah Mally is being charged with first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree conspiracy.
Bond information for the suspects has not yet been released.