REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS), along with Seaside Jewish Community has announced that tickets are on sale for the 8th anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival. The five-day festival is confirmed for March 15-19 at Cinema Art Theater in Lewes--behind the Wawa.
Tickets are $12/film, along with a limited number of free tickets for students (with valid ID). View the complete listing of films and purchase tickets at RehobothFiltoday. Students should reach-out to info@rehobothfilm.com to request free festival film passes.
The festival serves to deepen awareness of Jewish culture and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through the art of cinema.