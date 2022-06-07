SALISBURY- Cancer survivors across the nation are being recognized and celebrated for national cancer survivors day. Here on Delmarva, Tidal Health Medical campuses hosted several events celebrating the holiday.
Workers at the hospital say even though the holiday was a few days ago, it is worth extending. Lisa Barnes and Jessica Bradley both work in support services.
"It's a great celebration of life in itself," Bradley said.
"Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day but we are doing it throughout the week," Barnes said. "We thought there's a good reason to through a party."
This event helps to bring people with a history of cancer together. Sylvia Mozingo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She says prayers, family, and friends are keeping her encouraged. And Sylvia has some advice for those who may be fighting alone.
" A lot of people don't have anybody and if you don't have somebody go find somebody," Mozingo said. "There are people out there that will talk to you. there are amazing people just tell your friend or your next-door neighbor, 'I need help, can you just talk to me.' it helps".
She also encourages other people fighting cancer to be around supportive people.
"Be around people," Mozingo said. "Be around encouraging people. do be around people who don't encourage you. If someone's going to say oh you're going to die next week or you got a bad time, get away from them".
And it is important to remember the true meaning of survivor to stay encouraged no matter where you are in your journey.
"The lady you just spoke to (Mozingo) said I'm not a survivor, well survivorship is actually defined from the day you were diagnosed forward," Barnes said "I told her you're a survivor because you're surviving each day".
So take the advice of miss Sylvia and reach out to people you know. they may want to help but just don't know-how.