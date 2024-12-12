EASTERN SHORE, MD - TidalHealth and Atlantic General Hospital have entered the beginning phases of a new partnership aimed at improving healthcare on Delmarva.
AGH’s Board of Trustees previously announced they were launching a strategic partnership exploration process in August of 2024.
In a December 12 email, Dr. Steven Leonard, CEO of TidalHealth, announced AGH and TidalHealth had signed a non-binding letter of intent for AGH to join TidalHealth. Leonard says AGH chose TidalHealth in following their partnership exploration process because of a shared commitment to locally run healthcare here on the peninsula.
“The AGH Board strongly believes this partnership with TidalHealth will enable us both, as one, to advance our mission within our local community and beyond for generations to come,” Leonard’s email reads.
In a press release sent Thursday afternoon, AGH said the new partnership will provide access to an integrated electronic medical record, improve coordination of services, provide funding to expand services, and strengthen the hospital's ability to attract and retain a high-quality workforce.
“The board was delighted to find a potential partner that shares our exciting vision of serving our local community,” said Doug Cook, chair of the AGH Board of Trustees. “Together, we can make advancements in recruiting and retaining top physicians, as well as invest in the infrastructure and technology that will improve our care delivery. This is an important step forward for our community.”
The details of TidalHealth bringing AGH’s medical staff into their system are being finalized, Leonard says, and both organizations will engage in further discussions in the coming months. The process will look very similar to when Nanticoke Memorial Hospital partnered with TidalHealth in 2020, according to Leonard.
“We know the future of the Berlin hospital is bright, and that by combining with TidalHealth, we can preserve the proud legacy of AGH and ensure a vibrant future providing the community with access to high-quality care, close to home, with the vast resources available through TidalHealth,” Leonard writes.
AGH says the two health systems hope to have a final agreement by spring of 2025. While the agreement is finalized, neither TidalHealth or AGH daily operations will be impacted and there are no current changes for patients or associates.
Updates on the partnership and its progress will be shared on AGHForward.org, according to Leonard.