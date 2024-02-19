SALISBURY, MD / SEAFORD, DE - TidalHealth has announced a change to their masking policies amid a decline in respiratory illnesses.
Effective today, February 19th, TidalHealth says it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask at a patient’s bedside at their Salisbury and Seaford facilities.
The expiration of the mandate is due to a decrease in patients admitted for viral respiratory illnesses and fewer team member absences due to those illnesses. Masking is now optional for team members, visitors and patients.
TidalHealth says there may still be certain situations that require masks and the healthcare team will alert patients and visitors in these instances.
“Patients, visitors and TidalHealth team members are always welcome to wear a mask whenever they feel it’s appropriate,” TidalHealth said in a statement Monday. “TidalHealth team members will also immediately put on a mask when requested by a patient or visitor to do so in close contact situations.”
Those with respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, and/or a sore throat are asked to refrain from visiting TidalHealth facilities.