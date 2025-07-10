SALISBURY, MD– TidalHealth Peninsula Regional says two departments will soon merge into a new Intermediate Care Unit.
The hospital's Progressive Care Unit and Critical Care Unit will consolidate into a single facility to treat patients with varying needs and lengths of stay.
Officials say this will help better coordinate care between the system's three hospitals, including TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford and Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
The new 28-bed unit will be located on the Layfield Tower's third floor, according to a press release.
Renovations are currently underway, expected to take six months. Until work is complete, the Intermediate Care Unit will operate out of the current Progressive Care Unit space on the South Tower's second floor.
The PCU space will eventually be transformed into an 18-bed observation unit – a permanent space for patients with lower acuity and care needs under 24 hours.
Hospital staff is currently undergoing cross-training, with plans to begin transferring patients to the unit July 29.