SALISBURY, MD - TidalHealth Peninsula Regional will begin metal detection at their Salisbury hospital’s emergency entrance this month.
TidalHealth began renovating the walk-in entrance to the trauma center for security enhancement in September, according to a spokesperson, including adding a metal detection system outside the waiting area. Those renovations have now been completed, with the metal detection system slated to become operational on Monday, May 13.
The Hospital says anyone who enters the emergency trauma center via the walk-in entrance will be screened before they are admitted to the waiting area. Visitors are asked to empty their pockets of cell phones, RFID-blocking wallets, keys, and vaping pens. Smart watches, steel-toe footwear, and certain belts will also need to be removed, according to TidalHealth. Purses and bags may also be inspected before entering.
TidalHealth says signs will be posted to remind visitors and protection services officers will be present to assist.
Patients and visitors will also be unable to access the hospital from the emergency and trauma waiting area as part of a secondary layer of security, TidalHealth says. Those who leave the area and return will be rescreened before entering, according to the Hospital.
“TidalHealth thanks our community for their support and understanding as we work to improve the safety to everyone working on or visiting our campus,” a TidalHealth spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “Additional security enhancements, including metal detection at other entrances, are planned.”