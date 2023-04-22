HARRINGTON, Del. - Delmarva Sports Network is inviting you to join them at the Delaware State Fairgrounds today for the DSN Outdoors Expo. The ultimate experience for outdoor enthusiasts, the Expo is set to feature various vendors showcasing a wide variety of products alongside a ton of fun.
The Expo will boast all things outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, landscaping, backyard pools, play sets, patios, outdoor sports, lawn equipment, Jeeps, RVs, boats, and more.
The event is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the excitement can be found at the Dover Building, the Kent & Schabinger Pavilions, and the camping area of the Fairgrounds.
Food trucks will be on site offering a variety of food for all types of palates, so bring an appetite!
Entertainment for the whole family will also be provided, from horseshoe painting with a Chincoteague Pony to inflatable amusements. Chainsaw carving demonstrations are set to be held, as well as wrestling matches featuring 1CW Pro Wrestling of Harrington.
For more information on today’s Expo, go to WBOCEvents.com. See you there and have fun!