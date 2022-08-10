TOWER ROAD BEACH, De.--- Its a sandy situation. People visiting Tower Road Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park are having to detour around a buried dune crossing ramp.
Lee Ann Janaskie is a regular to the beach. She was excited to be back but a little surprised by the buried boards she has to walk around.
"I think it's a little disappointing, especially for anybody carrying something," Janaskie said. "Rather it's a cart or chair or anything, it used to be that you came down that way and the blue mat came out this way and there was a ramp and there was no giant step right there."
The dune crossing ramp is almost completely covered with sand. Ray Bivens the director of Delaware State Parks says the Division of Parks and Recreation has submitted an application to fix this problem.
"So what we're asking for is a kind of a maintenance project that would help direct the sand keep it in his location but not impact the accessible crossings," Bivens said. "Which is what parks is about getting people to enjoy nature."
The plan is to excavate the sand and place beach grass along the area and is currently in the permit process.