PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- Clayton Anderson, Princess Anne's town manager announced at a council meeting on Monday he is resigning. He blamed town commissioner Lionel Frederick for the reason why.
The contention in town all unraveled at Monday's meeting, and Commissioner Frederick was at the center of it all. The meeting also included other commissioners censuring Frederick.
Censuring, meaning town leaders showing their extreme disapproval in someone's actions. At Monday's meeting, other commissioners said Frederick publicly talked about town business that happened behind closed doors, even recording a closed session of the council, which is illegal.
This is also the third time Frederick has been censured during his time as a Princess Anne Commissioner. What followed was roughly an hour of discussion about Frederick's behavior, and Town Manager Clayton Anderson announcing his resignation.
It was at the Garland Hayward Youth Center, where commissioners hold their meetings, that Monday's drama unfolded.
"Tonight is my last meeting as town manager, I will be, my official resignation day will be June 1st, but he is a big reason, he is the reason that I'm leaving," said Anderson.
'He' being Commissioner Lionel Frederick, who was not present at the meeting. Anderson cited constant threats and harassment towards himself and other elected officials from Frederick.
Anderson said Frederick has called Commission President Joseph Gardner racist and called Commissioner Marshall Corbin an "Uncle Tom". Anderson went as far to say a censure is not enough.
"I'm sorry, but a censure is not enough to deal with Mr. Frederick," said Anderson. "Mr. Frederick does not understand the responsibility that he has as a commissioner."
WBOC reached out to Town Manager Anderson for an interview, which he declined. We also had a Zoom interview set up with Commissioner Frederick. Frederick never showed up for that Zoom, and has stopped answering our texts and phone calls.
Comments from other commissioners on Monday echoed the town manager's sentiments about Lionel Frederick.
"We can't keep letting this happen and do anything, we have got to do something," said Marshall Corbin, Commissioner for District 2.
Commission President Joseph Gardner agreed.
"This is a zero tolerance, we are not going to allow our town staff to go through anymore of a hostile workforce environment, it stops tonight," said Gardner.
This is not the first time Commissioner Frederick has made headlines. Frederick was convicted of extortion back in 2021 and was arrested on assault charges back in 2018 and 2014, all while serving as a town commissioner.
As of right now, the town cannot vote Frederick out of office. But, Commissioner Vice President Orlondo Taylor said on Monday they would like to look into changing the charter, allowing commissioners to levy consequences like expulsion.