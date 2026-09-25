BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Officials with the Town of Bethany Beach say the beaches are now closed and will remain closed until Monday, September 28. After that time, beach conditions will be reassessed and a decision will be made on reopening beaches.
Town officials remind the public not to attempt to walk or drive through flood waters, which can be extremely dangerous.
Communities across Delmarva are bracing for beach erosion, flooding and extreme winds as an early season nor'easter bears down on the East Coast, weather experts say.