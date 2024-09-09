GREENSBORO, MD - Greensboro's police department is facing an uncertain future as the town's lone officer, Chief Lenox Trams, is currently the only member of the force. Discussions between the mayor and town council are focusing on potential solutions, with eliminating the department considered a last resort.
Town officials are exploring options to bolster the department, but recruitment and retention issues have made this challenging. Town Manager Tammy Kelledes revealed that the town aims to hire two additional officers, but has struggled with hiring and keeping staff.
“Right now we're not surviving on just the chief. We need to bring in people for our own department,” Kelledes said. “We have had probably, I think, five chiefs in the last five years.”
Currently, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with patrols, but this arrangement is not intended as a long-term solution. “The worst-case scenario would be closing up and going with the sheriff’s department, but that is not on the radar anytime soon,” Kelledes noted.
Residents of Greensboro are concerned about the impact of a diminished local police presence. Katherine Blackett, a local resident, emphasized the importance of quick emergency response times, noting the difference between having a local officer versus one coming from elsewhere in the county.
“There is a difference between driving around the block versus having to come from somewhere else in the county,” Blackett said.
Some residents, including Joe Lituski, have suggested that providing the chief with more authority in the hiring process might help address staffing issues. “Maybe give him a little bit more leeway, maybe give him a say in who he can hire or feel comfortable with,” Lituski proposed.
The town says the chief is currently reviewing applications and the town plans to have further discussions over the next month before making any decisions about the police department’s future.