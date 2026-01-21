Towns in Dorchester County prepare for possible weekend snow

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Towns across Dorchester County are getting ready ahead of a possible round of wintry weather this weekend, with local leaders outlining plans to keep roads clear and urging neighbors to help make plowing easier.
In Hurlock, Mayor Earl Murphy says the town is preparing with a mix of public works employees and additional help if conditions worsen.
“The town is doing everything it can to prepare with extra employees to handle plowing the roads along with…our current town employees,” Murphy said. “We're going to have four other drivers on the road if there's a need. So we have those available for us to assist in clearing our roads within the town.”
Town officials are also asking neighbors to avoid parking on streets during the storm. Murphy says a parking lot across from the fire company will be open for neighbors to temporarily store trailers, boats, or other large equipment.
“If they bring that down and park it, then that gets it out of the way so we’re more efficient with plowing the streets,” Murphy said.
T.J. Higgins, who works in Hurlock, says he’s looking forward to the potential snowstorm.
“I tend to love the snow, so I’m looking forward to it, but I did make sure I checked off all the boxes on being prepared,” Higgins said.
Others are hoping the storm misses the area. Roger Reynolds, who often travels for work, says he’s concerned about road conditions.
“I’m praying it away. I hope it doesn’t come. We don’t need it,” Reynolds said. “I’m hoping that [we won’t] have as much snow. I’m hoping that the weather will change as quickly as possible.”
Preparations are also underway in Secretary. Mayor Susan Dukes says crews there are ready to respond when conditions require it.
“The boys know when to start plowing, and they continue plowing until it becomes unnecessary,” Dukes told WBOC. “We can deal with it. We’ve dealt with these before.”
State routes, including major highways, will be handled by the State Highway Administration, while local streets will be plowed by town crews. Officials are reminding community members to use caution, stay off the roads if possible, and give plow drivers room to do their jobs as the weather moves in.
