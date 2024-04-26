LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for Friday night in anticipation of Laurel’s Little League Parade.
Police say the parade will begin at about 6 p.m. tonight, April 26th, at the North Laurel Elementary School. From there, the parade will continue onto Route 9 (Georgetown Road) and travel west. Once the parade reaches the Five Points intersection, it will turn north on Woodland Ferry Road before concluding at the Laurel Little League Fields at about 6:30 p.m.
Police ask drivers to find alternate routes between 6 and 6:30 p.m. while they move the parade through Laurel.