REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming 2-month-long lane closure in Sussex County.
DelDOT says the southbound lane of Munchy Branch Road in Rehoboth Beach will be closed between Wold Neck Road and Field Lane for the construction of a shared use path and new drainage elements.
The closure is expected to start on Monday, March 10th and last through early May.
The following detour is provided by DelDOT:
- SB on Munchy Branch Road, continue Right onto Munchy Branch Road, Right onto SR1 Coastal Hwy, Right onto Wolf Neck Road, Right onto Munchy Branch Road.